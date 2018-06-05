Inside the Audience for TBS’s ‘Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild’

When you think of Snoop Dogg, what comes to mind? "Gin & Juice"? A cloud of smoke? A casino?

If you answered “All three,” you’re up not only on Snoop’s status as an iconic rapper and cannabis enthusiast, but his more recent career as host of the latest incarnation of the beloved 70s game show The Joker’s Wild. Called Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild, the show is set in Snoop’s own casino and airs on TBS. Produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Turner's Studio T, it’s now in its second season.

We worked with Inscape, the TV measurement company with glass-level data from a panel of more than 8 million smart TVs and devices, to find out more about the audience watching the new Joker’s Wild, which is built around a giant slot machine and features special celebrity guest appearances (Paris Jackson and RuPaul among them so far in season two).

In particular, we examined the crossover between this audience and those who watched two additional shows: TBS’s other unscripted series Drop the Mic, and Snoop’s other TV show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Crossover was strongest for viewers who watched Potluck Dinner Party: 27% of that audience watch Drop the Mic and 32% watch The Joker’s Wild. The spread is much larger for Joker’s Wild watchers: 6% of them watched Potluck Dinner Party while 50% have checked out Drop the Mic. And finally, 5.5% of the Drop the Mic audience watched Potluck vs. The Joker’s Wild’s 53%.

Regionally speaking, East Coast viewership was stronger for Potluck Dinner Party, while the Midwest has tuned in to Drop the Mic a bit more. (On the heatmaps below, the darker the color in the graphic, the more households were tuning in.)

Other shows frequently watched by these audiences include Catfish: The TV Show, Everybody Loves Raymond, Friends and George Lopez.

We also checked in with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to find out which advertisers are eager to reach Snoop Dogg’s audience.

So far this season, which premiered on April 15, Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild has generated 420.5 million TV ad impressions, with 442 brands running 693 spots 1,555 times. Overall, the show is most popular with the 35-54 age group, followed by 18-34 year olds.

This show is slightly more popular with men than it is with women, as just over 54.9% of the viewing population identifies as male.

The top five advertisers this season have been Lowe’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, Warner Bros. and Microsoft, in that order, by estimated spend. (Lowe’s and McDonald’s are also in the top five advertisers for Drop the Mic.) Lowe’s stands out when it comes to viewers actually watching its ads — the brand has an iSpot Attention Index of 130 during Snoop’s show, meaning its commercials get 30% fewer interruptions than the average (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Finally, according to emotion measurement company Canvs, Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild is the third most emotionally reacted-to cable game show (behind Hip Hop Squares and Taskmaster), and “love” is a primary driver of conversation; the series has a 61.2% higher “love” rate than the average cable game show, and it also has a higher “love” rate than Drop The Mic.

As you’d expect, Snoop himself is the top emotional driver this season.