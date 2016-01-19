Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner Among First ‘Kocktails With Khloe’ Guests

Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner and Aisha Tyler are among the guests when the premiere of Kocktails With Khloe happens Jan. 20. Khloe Kardashian hosts the FYI program.

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Kym Whitley (Raising Whitley) too will be on the first episode. Jenner is Kardashian’s half-sister; Caitlyn Jenner is her step-parent.

FYI describes the show as the “surprising and real conversation that happens when friends get together at home to dish on their lives, pop culture, fashion, celebrity gossip and more,” with, of course, a few kocktails involved.

The show is taped in Los Angeles, the set designed to replicate a “true, intimate home environment,” according to FYI.

Kardashian’s role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! led to a handful of spinoffs with Khloe in a central role.

FYI is part of A+E Networks.