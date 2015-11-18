‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Hubby Jionni Host FYI Real Estate Show

FYI has ordered the original series Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip from Entertainment One (eOne). Nicole Polizzi, perhaps better known as Snooki of Jersey Shore fame, will star alongside her husband, Jionni Lavalle, as they flip homes on the, yes, New Jersey shore.

“Millennials have grown up with Nicole, and we’re excited to now partner with her and Jionni as they start their first business flipping homes together,” said Gena McCarthy, senior VP of programming and development at FYI. “With Nicole’s crafty and creative ideas and Jionni’s background as a contractor and builder, this series combines renovation, design, and family comedy in a unique docu-series approach to the home makeover genre.”

Executive producers for eOne are John Morayniss, Tara Long and Mark Herwick. Polizzi, Lavalle, Antranig Balian and Cameron Kadison are also executive producers. Executive producers for FYI are McCarthy, James Bolosh and Lauren Wohl.

"Spending so many summers growing up at the shore, and then finding love there with Jionni, we couldn't think of a more perfect place to start our business together,” said Polizzi. “Jionni has always wanted to flip houses, and with my love for interior design and do-it-yourself crafts, this project is a dream come true.”

She added on Twitter, with no shortage of emojis, “WOHOO! So excited to announce mine and Jionni’s newest business venture: Our new show…”