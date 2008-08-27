'SNL' Taps Michael Phelps For Season Premiere

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, NBC said Wednesday. The hosting gig on SNL will be Phelps’ first appearance as an actor.

Phelps has been ratings gold for NBC this summer, delivering record numbers as he chased--and ultimately surpassed--Mark Spitz’s record of eight gold medals at a single Olympic Games. The network is hoping that his popularity during the games will translate to the late night comedy show, which is kicking off its 34th season with four new episodes in a row.

Rapper Lil Wayne will be the musical guest for the season premiere September 13.