‘SNL’ Season 50 on September 28, With Jean Smart the Host and Jelly Roll the Musical Guest

Season 50 of Saturday Night Live starts September 28 on NBC and Peacock, with Jean Smart hosting and Jelly Roll the musical guest. Smart stars in Max series Hacks, which won the Emmy for top comedy September 15. Smart owns six Emmys, including three for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her work on Hacks.

It will be Jelly Roll’s first time on SNL.

Nate Bargatze hosts October 5, his second appearance, with Coldplay as musical guest for the eighth time. Ariana Grande hosts SNL for the second time October 12, and Stevie Nicks is musical guest for the second time.

Michael Keaton hosts for the fourth time on October 19, with Billie Eilish the musical guest that day, also for the fourth time.

John Mulaney hosts for the sixth time November 2, and Chappell Roan is the musical guest in her SNL debut.

SNL has a 50th anniversary live primetime special set for February 16.

The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.