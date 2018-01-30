‘SNL’s Leslie Jones Headed to PyeongChang For Olympics Role

Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones will be in PyeongChang, South Korea, pitching in with NBC’s Olympics coverage. Jones will reprise her role from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, according to NBC, attending live events and meeting athletes.

During the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Jones had been live-tweeting her viewing experience. At the start of the Games, Jones posted a video of herself on Twitter, decked out in the American flag and wearing plastic gold medals. Upon seeing this, Jim Bell, president, NBC Olympics production and programming, invited Jones to Rio.



“Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else,” said Bell. “Her passion for Team USA is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating."

Jones joined Saturday Night Live as a writer in 2014, and became a cast member that same year. Her film work includes Ghostbusters, Trainwreck and Chris Rock’s Top Five.

NBC’s Olympics coverage starts Feb. 8.