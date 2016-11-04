‘SNL’ Lines Up Chappelle to Host Nov. 12

Elusive stand-up Dave Chappelle has been tapped to host Saturday Night Live on NBC Nov. 12, marking the comedian’s SNL debut. Hip-hop heavyweights A Tribe Called Quest join Chappelle on the show. The group’s new album lands Nov. 11.

Also making their SNL debuts, actor Benedict Cumberbatch hosts Nov. 5, with musical guest Solange.

Chappelle hosted the sketch comedy program Chappelle’s Show on Comedy Central for two-plus seasons, starting in 2003. The third season was cut short when Chappelle abruptly departed the country during production, the star taking a hiatus from show business.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video.