'SNL' Has Highest-Rated Finale in SevenYears

The season finale of Saturday Night Live

on May 21 hosted by Justin Timberlake with musical guest Lady Gaga scored the

highest metered-market household average in seven years for an SNL

season-ender.

Saturday's

7.0 rating/17 share in the metered markets was up 21% over last year's season

finale. It was SNL's highest-rated finale since May 15, 2004, when the Olsen

twins hosted with musical guest J-Kwon, which also averaged a 7.0 rating.

This

weekend's episode featured appearances by Bradley Cooper and Jimmy Fallon,

Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson.