'SNL' Has Highest-Rated Finale in SevenYears
The season finale of Saturday Night Live
on May 21 hosted by Justin Timberlake with musical guest Lady Gaga scored the
highest metered-market household average in seven years for an SNL
season-ender.
Saturday's
7.0 rating/17 share in the metered markets was up 21% over last year's season
finale. It was SNL's highest-rated finale since May 15, 2004, when the Olsen
twins hosted with musical guest J-Kwon, which also averaged a 7.0 rating.
This
weekend's episode featured appearances by Bradley Cooper and Jimmy Fallon,
Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson.
