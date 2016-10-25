‘SNL Election Special’ Headed for NBC Prime Nov. 7

If voters remain undecided in the hours before Election Day, there is NBC’s The 2016 SNL Election Special, airing Monday, Nov. 7, to help them decide. The program will retrace the highlights of the current presidential campaign through clips of recent Saturday Night Live skits. Kate McKinnon has earned raves for her Hillary Clinton portrayal, as has Alec Baldwin for his spoofing of Donald Trump.

The hour-long special airs at 10 p.m.

Saturday Night Live debuted in 1975 and has long made sport of satirizing political figures.It is delivering its most-watched season at this point in eight years, according to Nielsen, averaging 7.32 million viewers in national “most current” ratings and a 2.19 score in adults 18-49.

The iconoclastic variety show is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.