'SNL’ Books Chris Pratt for Season Premiere

Saturday Night Live has booked Chris Pratt for its season premiere on Sept. 27, NBC said Thursday.

Pratt, who stars in the network’s comedy Parks & Recreation – which will air its seventh and final season this year – gained prominence for starring in Marvel’s summer box office smash Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt is also set to star in Jurassic World next summer.

Ariana Grande will be the musical guest for the Sept. 27 premiere. SNL’s second episode on Oct. 4 will be hosted by Sarah Silverman with Maroon 5 as the musical guest.

This season marks the longrunning sketch show’s 40th on the air. NBC will air a three-hour live special in primetime on Feb. 15, 2015, which will reunite many former cast members.