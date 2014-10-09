‘SNL’ Alum Jan Hooks Dies at 57

Jan Hooks, who starred on Saturday Night Live from 1986-91, died Thursday in New York City. She was 57.

Though her specific cause of death was not released, TMZ reported that she had been suffering from a “serious illness.”

During her SNL run, she appeared alongside Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Chris Farley, Phil Hartman, Kevin Nealon and Adam Sandler.

She is perhaps best known on SNL for her impersonation of Sinead O’Connor and for playing one of the Sweeney Sisters opposite Nora Dunn.

The Georgia-born comedienne also starred in Designing Women, replacing Jean Smart. On the big screen, Hooks had roles in Batman Returns, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and Simon Birch.