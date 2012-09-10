'SNL' Adds Three Cast Members

Saturday Night Live

has added three Second City alums to its cast, with Aidy Bryant, Tim Robinson

and Cecily Strong joining the NBC sketch show as featured players.

Bryant was an ensemble member of the Second City ETC Stage and

Robinson performed in their Mainstage and National Touring Company, as did

Strong. All three have also trained or performed at the iO Theater in Chicago.

SNL returns for

its 38th season on Sept. 15 with host Seth MacFarlane and musical

guest Frank Ocean.

Cast members Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg departed the show

after last season, and Jason Sudeikis' future at SNL is also in question.