'SNL' Adds Three Cast Members
Saturday Night Live
has added three Second City alums to its cast, with Aidy Bryant, Tim Robinson
and Cecily Strong joining the NBC sketch show as featured players.
Bryant was an ensemble member of the Second City ETC Stage and
Robinson performed in their Mainstage and National Touring Company, as did
Strong. All three have also trained or performed at the iO Theater in Chicago.
SNL returns for
its 38th season on Sept. 15 with host Seth MacFarlane and musical
guest Frank Ocean.
Cast members Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg departed the show
after last season, and Jason Sudeikis' future at SNL is also in question.
