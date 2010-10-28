SNF's Spooky Stunt

Sunday Night Football will attempt to set the Guiness World Record for the biggest Halloween gathering Oct. 31.

NBC is

encouraging fans to dress in costumes and will have a Guinness

representative on hand to make it official. According to the network, a Halloween

gathering is defined as a group of people in costume in one place.

The game is

in New Orleans between the Saints and Steelers. If it goes past

midnight, or course, it will be All Saints Day, which is certainly what

New Orleans is hoping for.



The Super

Dome holds a little over 72,000 people. Presumably, fans dressed as

players will count as in costume, but players dressed as players won't.



