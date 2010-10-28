SNF's Spooky Stunt
Sunday Night Football will attempt to set the Guiness World Record for the biggest Halloween gathering Oct. 31.
NBC is
encouraging fans to dress in costumes and will have a Guinness
representative on hand to make it official. According to the network, a Halloween
gathering is defined as a group of people in costume in one place.
The game is
in New Orleans between the Saints and Steelers. If it goes past
midnight, or course, it will be All Saints Day, which is certainly what
New Orleans is hoping for.
The Super
Dome holds a little over 72,000 people. Presumably, fans dressed as
players will count as in costume, but players dressed as players won't.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.