Snell Advanced Media launches SAM Academy

U.K.-based media production tech company Snell Advanced Media (SAM) has launched the SAM Academy, an in-house and online training program for the company’s business partners, with webinars, videos and training sessions covering everything from live 4K production to IP content delivery.



The main targets for the sessions are system integrators, resellers, distributors and channel partners, with SAM listing “4K Live Production & Post Production,” “IP & Virtualization,” “Sports & News,” “Control & Monitoring“ and “Playout & Delivery” among its initial offerings.



The sessions will all be available via SAM’s online “Partner Portal,” which also features marketing, sales and other partner resources.



“As the pace of change in the production and broadcast area accelerates, SAM is committed to supporting our partners by sharing our knowledge on where the industry is going, how we are gearing up to meet these challenges, and the opportunities we have with our broad portfolio of innovative products and solutions,” said Said Bacho, chief business development and marketing officer for SAM.



“Our partners play a critical role in growing our business and servicing the needs of our customer base thus deserve a concerted effort to ensure they are equipped with the tools to be able to perform competitively in the market.”