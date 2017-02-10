Sony UHD Blu-ray Player Gets $300 Price Point

Sony Electronics Feb. 10 unveiled a release date and pricing for its very first Ultra High-Def (UHD) Blu-ray Disc player, offering its UBP-X800 model for $300 via Amazon, Best Buy and others, beginning in March.

The player will handle high-dynamic range (HDR) formats, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio object based surround sound, and 4K streaming services, including Netflix.

In partnership with the company’s studio arm, consumers who purchase the player before June 30 will receive two 4K UHD Discs from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

“Additionally, when playing 4K HDR content on a 4K SDR television the UBP-X800 utilizes a unique Sony algorithm that you can adjust to reproduce the proper brightness and color gradations to provide the best picture possible,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to the UHD Blu-ray player, Sony shared that pricing and availability for its latest 4K HDR Ultra HD televisions (models XBR-X800E, XBR-X850E, XBR-X900E and the XBR-X930E/XBR-X940E series), unveiled at the recent Consumer Electronics Show. The sets will all be available in March, and range from $1,000 to $8,000 in SRP.

Every set is based off the Android TV platform and has voice-controlled Google Assistant built in.

“Sony's newest lineup of 4K HDR Ultra HD televisions is proof of our continuing commitment to deliver the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience together with a great user experience through innovations like Google Assistant built-in,” said Kevin Brinkman, director of product marketing for TV and projectors in North America, in a statement. “Sony TVs provide superior picture quality no matter what content is being viewed, but these new televisions really shine when displaying the growing library of 4K and HDR content.”