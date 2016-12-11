Snell Advanced Media Adds Moura

Broadcast technology company Snell Advanced Media (SAM) has brought on industry vet Carlos Moura as its new solution architect for the Latin American region.

He’ll report to that region’s director Felipe Andrade and will be charged with helping SAM customers channel partners to integrate the company’s solutions in existing and new projects. Moura comes over from Grass Valley, where he spent 14 years, most recently as sales engineer.

“Working several years in the broadcast market, I continually heard excellent references of SAM, its products and technology, and am thrilled to have joined this highly qualified team,” Moura said in a statement. “It’s a big challenge, but I am very proud to be a new member of this team and help to expand and strengthen the SAM brand even more worldwide.”

Andrade added: “We are very excited to have Carlos in our group. After working several years together in the industry, Rafael Castillo, VP of LATAM, and I know that Carlos’ skills and talent will well support SAM in reaching new heights in the LATAM region.”