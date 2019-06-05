‘Sneaky Pete’ Canceled on Amazon

Drama Sneaky Pete has come to its end on Amazon Prime. Bryan Cranston created the series alongside David Shore and Giovanni Ribisi played con man Marius Josipovic. Season three premiered May 10.

Debuting in 2015, Sneaky Pete revolved around a con man who assumes the identity of his ex-cellmate, Pete, and uses Pete's estranged family to escape from the past.

Season three saw “all the members of the Sneaky Pete family explore their identities; their purpose; where they belong; where they’re going. It’s a dangerous journey. They could lose themselves, or worse -- lose their lives,” is how Amazon put it.

Blake Masters, Bryan Cranston, James Degus and Jon Avnet were the executive producers on season three. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television produced the show, in association with Moonshot Entertainment.