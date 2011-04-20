Sneak Peek of NBC's 'The Voice' to Air April 21

NBC will delay the start of Thursday night's The Tonight Show With Jay Leno to air an extended clip from its upcoming premiere of The Voice, the network's new vocal competition series hosted by Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

The 12-minute clip, slated to begin at 11:35 p.m. on April 21, will feature the show's four hosts, or "musician coaches," performing Green's hit Crazy as well as vignettes from the series.

The Tonight Show will air in its entirety following the preview at 12:47 p.m. A shorter, two-minute version of the sneak peak will also air prior to the April 23 episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Voice premieres on Tuesday, April 26, at 9 p.m and is hosted by Carson Daly.