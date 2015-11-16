Sneak Peek at ‘11/22/63’ on 11/22/15

Related: Crackle Tackles Art of More Originals

The project's title suggests a late-November release, but 11/22/63, Hulu’s adaptation of the best-selling Stephen King novel, will premiere in February. The title of course refers to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy; the book is a time-traveling story about attempting to reverse the course of history.

Showrunner Bridget Carpenter, formerly of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, says she devoured the 849-page “doorstop of a book” a few years back. When J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot crew approached her about adapting it to television, she was ready. “I said, I know exactly what I’ll do,” Carpenter says. “I had massive enthusiasm and passion for the project.”

The miniseries stars James Franco. Shooting wrapped in October; Carpenter says they probably could have scrambled to have the series ready for late November, but chose to take their time polishing it. Yet viewers may catch a glimpse on a certain historic date in the coming weeks. “I’m pretty sure a teaser-trailer will drop,” says Carpenter. “Something will happen.”