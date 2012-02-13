Snapple Becomes Sponsor of 'America's Got Talent'
Snapple has
signed on as the official beverage of NBC's America's
Got Talent.
As part of the
deal, Snapple will have on-air product integrations all season long, an
extensive digital and social media campaign, and a full branded off-channel
marketing effort.
"This
partnership with America's Got Talent
gives Snapple the opportunity to celebrate the best stuff across America,"
Regan Ebert, VP of marketing for Snapple, said in a statement. "There are no
two brands quite like Snapple and America's
Got Talent in terms of the range of the fun and flavor we bring our fans.
It's going to be an exciting summer."
In addition to
NBC, the deal involves show creators FremantleMedia Enterprises and Syco.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"The
Snapple brand is a perfect fit for the show's mission to celebrate and identify
the country's most unique and talented performers." said Jim Hoffman, executive
VP for sales and marketing at NBC.
"It
is a 'Real Fact' that we are working closely with Snapple to create a first-of-its-kind
consumer campaign for America's Got
Talent," said Amy Lorbati, senior VP, branded entertainment and
partnerships at FremantleMedia Enterprises. "We look forward to launching this
exciting and dynamic partnership with Snapple that perfectly complements and
extends their brand through fun and unique in-show placement and integrations,
to kick off the show's first season in New York."
