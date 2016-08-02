Snapchat, NFL Expand Content Deal

The NFL and Snapchat have inked a multi-year extension to their partnership. The league and the mobile media platform teamed up for the 2015 season, during which more than 70 million people viewed Snapchat’s Live Stories surrounding NFL games and events, according to the NFL. As part of the new deal, the NFL will become the first sports league to have a presence on the “Discover” platform. Programmed by NFL Media, the content will give millions of fans around the globe the latest headlines, trends and inside access videos.

Additionally, Snapchat Live Stories will be produced for every NFL game, enabling millions of fans to engage with uniquely packaged video and photos. Additional Live Stories will be produced for NFL events such as the scouting combine and draft.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Snapchat, delivering compelling NFL content to a platform where millions of our fans around the world interact on a daily basis,” said Blake Stuchin, director, digital media business development at the NFL. “The launch of the NFL on Discover will provide a key touchpoint to follow storylines throughout the week, and the expansion of Live Stories will provide fans with a unique perspective of the excitement in and around our stadiums at every game all season-long.”

The NFL said it will have a daily presence on Snapchat this season. The league and Snapchat will also collaborate on custom Geofilters for all 32 teams. Snapchat users at NFL stadiums, practice facilities and other venues will “be able to apply these team-specific, location-based art overlays to their Snaps when sharing their fandom with friends,” says the NFL.

“The NFL has been a tremendous partner over the last year and a half as we’ve worked to expand our premium sports coverage.” said Ben Schwerin, Snapchat head of partnerships. “We’re thrilled to be bringing even more NFL content to Snapchatters and brand partners alike throughout the year.”