SMPTE Names Howard Lukk New Director of Standards

The Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) has hired Howard Lukk to be director of standards.

He will be coming on early and help with the transition from current standards director Peter Symes, who is retiring at the end of next year.

Lukk has been a writer and director with indie film producer Pannon Entertainment, providing technical consulting on short films. His resume includes VP of production systems at Walt Disney Studios and director of media systems at Pixar.

He is also a SMPTE Fellow and was Technology Committee co-chair, Working Group chair and document editor. He has also served as an advisor to the SMPTE Board of Governors as a standards director.

Lukk is not joining SMPTE officially until Jan. 4, but will attend standards meetings later this month in Atlanta.