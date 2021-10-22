SMPTE Executive Director Lange Exiting

SMPTE executive director Barbara Lange will be exiting that post at the end of the year.



SMPTE, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, is both a society for media professionals and engineers and an internationally recognized standards body.



Its members run the gamut form Amazon, CBS and Disney, to Google, IBM and Netflix.



Lange will step down after a dozen years atop SMPTE, during which time she oversaw the setting of numerous standards, the launch of a digital library, and the completion of a successful fundraising campaign, as well as the celebration of the society's 100th birthday.



"Under Barbara's leadership, SMPTE has become a truly international society committed to facilitating industry interoperability through industry standards, making relevant education accessible to all industry members, and fostering a vibrant and inclusive membership community," said SMPTE president Hans Hoffmann in a statement.



No replacement has been named, but Lange will help with the transition.



Hoffman said the candidate must "embrace" a diverse and inclusive society.