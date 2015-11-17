Smithsonian Networks Launches Pay Streaming Service

Smithsonian Networks has launched a subscription streaming service offering original nature content. Called Smithsonian Earth, the ad-free service promises to “bring viewers closer than ever before to nature’s most remarkable animals and wildest locations.”

Customers with Roku players can subscribe through the Smithsonian Earth app for $3.99 a month, or watch via the new Apple TV for that same price. Additional platforms will be announced soon.

“We are looking to satisfy the strong consumer demand for visually stunning unique nature and wildlife programming,” said Tom Hayden, president of Smithsonian Networks. “Subscribers to this service can view the beauty and diversity of the natural world across multiple platforms and in spectacular 4K.”

Smithsonian Earth is available in both HD and Ultra HD (4K) resolution for users with compatible devices and televisions. Subscribers can watch an array of new original programs, refreshed on a weekly basis. They can also “immerse themselves in some of the most breathtaking and wildest places on earth with Nature Scenes,” said Smithsonian Networks.

Users can take advantage of a free seven-day trial at smithsonianearthtv.com.

Smithsonian Earth is the latest in a growing lineup of streaming video channels, including CBS All Access and NBCU’s Seeso comedy platform.

Smithsonian Networks is a joint venture between Showtime Networks and the Smithsonian Institution. Smithsonian Networks also operates Smithsonian Channel.