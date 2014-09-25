Smithsonian Channel Will Rebroadcast 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Smithsonian Channel, the joint venture between CBS Corp.’s Showtime Networks and the Smithsonian Institution, will start rebroadcasting CBS News' Sunday Morning With Charles Osgood starting Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.

The content will air after the program clears all CBS affiliates.

CBS Sunday Morning is the top-rated Sunday morning news show and draws an estimated 6 million viewers a week. Rand Morrison executive produces the 35-year-old program.

“In this era of the rapid-fire and never-ending news cycle, Sunday Morning continues to be a home for remarkable storytelling," said Tom Hayden, president of Smithsonian Channel. "And that’s something our loyal viewers can no doubt appreciate.”