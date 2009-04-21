Smithsonian Channel Uncovering 'The Real Story'

Smithsonian Channel has ordered a five-part series looking at true stories behind famous events and individuals, both real and fictitious. Dubbed The Real Story, the series will examine a number of topics, including how law enforcement officials brought down mob boss Al Capone, The Amityville Horror, action icon James Bond, Indiana Jones and the supposed escape from Alcatraz.

The episode focusing on Capone, entitled The Real Story: The Untouchables premiered on April 19, with The Amityville Horror set for May 3, Alcatraz in June, James Bond in July and Indiana Jones in August.