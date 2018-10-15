Smithsonian Channel to Debut Four Non-Fiction Series

Smithsonian Channel will air four new original series in the first half of 2019. They are America’s Hidden Stories, Disasters at Sea, Apollo’s Moon Shot and Inside Mighty Machines.

America’s Hidden Stories examines pieces of history as crime scenes, says Smithsonian, or “cold cases.” The series follows researchers as they gather clues, dig through files, hunt for eyewitnesses and question conventional wisdom to solve centuries-old mysteries. Topics to be covered include the Salem witches, the influenza epidemic of 1918 and President Lincoln’s plan to kill Confederate president Jefferson Davis.

America’s Hidden Stories is produced by Lone Wolf Media for Smithsonian Networks. Tim Evans and David Royle are executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.

Disasters at Sea looks at the human drama of naval disasters. The show “takes viewers aboard ship to witness the human drama of such disasters, then follows the investigation to piece together the causes of some of the most significant naval catastrophes of the last 50 years,” said Smithsonian.

Disasters at Sea is produced by Exploration Production Inc. in association with Smithsonian Networks and Discovery Channel (Canada). Executive producers for Discovery Channel (Canada) are Marianne Kushmaniuk and Kelly McKeown. Evans and Royle are executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.

Apollo’s Moon Shot explores the journey from America’s first manned orbit to the last man on the moon. The six-hour series begins with President Kennedy’s stated goal to put an astronaut on the moon and continues through Gene Cernan’s final blast-off from the lunar surface.

It is produced by Smithsonian Channel. Executive producers are Evans and Royle.

Inside Mighty Machines goes deep on some of the world’s greatest machines, including a 747 jet and a hovercraft. These huge machines changed the world but are now destined for the scrap heap, said Smithsonian Channel. Before they go, ex-NASA engineer Chad Zdenek works with salvage teams to take them apart piece by piece.

That show has six parts. Inside Mighty Machines is produced by 360 Production Ltd. for Smithsonian Networks. John Cavanaugh and David Royle are executive producers for Smithsonian Channel.