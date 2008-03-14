Smithsonian Channel to Tell The True Story

Smithsonian Channel commissioned a new series, The True Story, which combines the Smithsonian Institution's bent for historical investigation with the "show" in its partner, Showtime.

The five-hour series will look at the real-life roots of popular films and characters, including Indiana Jones, Ian Fleming's James Bond, Eliot Ness of Untouchables fame and the Amityville house.

The series is from Dan Chambers' Blink FILMS. The producer is Lucy van Beek, with Chambers executive-producing.