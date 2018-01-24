Smithsonian Channel Takes Malcolm X Documentary on the Road

Smithsonian Channel is screening the documentary The Lost Tapes: MalcolmX in 16 U.S. cities as part of Black History Month, and will premiere the film on the network Monday, Feb. 26. Presented entirely through his speeches, newscasts and archival footage, The Lost Tapes tells the story of a man who put his life at risk to bring equality to black America.



Malcolm X was murdered in 1965.



The tour starts at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. Jan. 31, and moves to Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History & Culture a day later.



Other stops on the tour include Seattle, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, Hartford, New York, Los Angeles, Orlando, Dallas and Newark, NJ, before concluding in Boston Feb. 28. Smithsonian says community leaders, government officials and other public figures will attend the screenings.