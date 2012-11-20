Smithsonian Channel Greenlights First Unscripted Series

Smithsonian Channel has greenlit its first unscripted series

L.A. Frock Stars about a Hollywood

vintage clothing store.

The six-episode series follows Doris Raymond, owner of the

Los Angeles store The Way We Wore and her clientele of stylists and costume

designers. Frock Stars is set to

premiere March 7.

NHNZ is co-producing the series with Smithsonian and BBC

Worldwide, with Judith Curran executive producing for NHNZ and David Royle and

Charles Poe for Smithsonian Channel.