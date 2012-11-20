Smithsonian Channel Greenlights First Unscripted Series
Smithsonian Channel has greenlit its first unscripted series
L.A. Frock Stars about a Hollywood
vintage clothing store.
The six-episode series follows Doris Raymond, owner of the
Los Angeles store The Way We Wore and her clientele of stylists and costume
designers. Frock Stars is set to
premiere March 7.
NHNZ is co-producing the series with Smithsonian and BBC
Worldwide, with Judith Curran executive producing for NHNZ and David Royle and
Charles Poe for Smithsonian Channel.
