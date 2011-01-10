Smith Media, Time Warner Reach Retrans Deal

Time Warner Cable reached a retransmission-consent deal with Smith

Media late Saturday, returning four stations in Utica, N.Y. and

Burlington, Vt., to the MSO's subscribers in those markets. Terms were

not disclosed.

The story was first reported by the Utica Observer-Dispatch on Saturday.

The

stations - WKTV (NBC) and CNYC (the CW) in Utica and WFFF(Fox) and WVNY

(ABC) in Burlington, Vt., went dark on Time Warner Cable systems in

those areas on Dec. 15.

During that dark period, Time Warner Cable had imported an NBC

affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to the Utica market. Burlington

customers had access to Watertown, N.Y. Fox affiliate WNYF and Utica

ABC affiliate WUTR.

"With this final agreement in place, WKTV can

now focus singularly on what we do best, which is serving the

communities of Utica, Ilion, Oneonta, Rome, Hamilton, and surrounding

areas," Smith Media vice president and WKTV general manager Vic Vetters

said in a statement.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com