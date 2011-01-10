Smith Media, Time Warner Reach Retrans Deal
Time Warner Cable reached a retransmission-consent deal with Smith
Media late Saturday, returning four stations in Utica, N.Y. and
Burlington, Vt., to the MSO's subscribers in those markets. Terms were
not disclosed.
The story was first reported by the Utica Observer-Dispatch on Saturday.
The
stations - WKTV (NBC) and CNYC (the CW) in Utica and WFFF(Fox) and WVNY
(ABC) in Burlington, Vt., went dark on Time Warner Cable systems in
those areas on Dec. 15.
During that dark period, Time Warner Cable had imported an NBC
affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to the Utica market. Burlington
customers had access to Watertown, N.Y. Fox affiliate WNYF and Utica
ABC affiliate WUTR.
"With this final agreement in place, WKTV can
now focus singularly on what we do best, which is serving the
communities of Utica, Ilion, Oneonta, Rome, Hamilton, and surrounding
areas," Smith Media vice president and WKTV general manager Vic Vetters
said in a statement.
