A. Smith & Co. Expands Programming Operations

A. Smith & Co. Productions is expanding its programming footprint with two new divisions of the company.

The units include A. Smith & Co. Dox, housing documentary and factual programming such as Unsung, Inside the Label and Sport Science, and A. Smith & Co. Entertainment, overseeing series Hell’s Kitchen and American Ninja Warrior as well as cable shows.

Frank Sinton, who will continue to serve as COO of A. Smith & Co. Productions, will helm Dox, while FremantleMedia North America’s Toby Gorman will lead Entertainment.

“With our award winning productions across both the entertainment and documentary space and continued growth in many genres, we decided to service our clients with two beefed up divisions,” said Arthur Smith, CEO of A. Smith & Co. Productions and chairman of Tinopolis North America. “With Frank Sinton leading the charge of Dox, and Toby Gorman at the helm of Entertainment, we are well positioned to increase our production of the most compelling content possible across broadcast, cable and digital.”