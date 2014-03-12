Smit, McCaskill Top List of 2014 Vanguard Honorees

Comcast Cable president and CEO Neil Smit and Suddenlink Communications senior VP and chief programming officer Patty McCaskill are the 2014 recipients of the cable industry’s top honor, the Vanguard Award for Distinguished Leadership.

In its 50th year, the Vanguard Awards are presented annually by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association to individuals to who excel in both business and personal commitment to their colleagues, and whose accomplishments merit the recognition of the entire cable industry.

The 2014 Vanguard Awards will be presented on Wednesday, April 30 at a reception and awards ceremony during The Cable Show 2014 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.