'SMILF' Gets Second Season Renewal

Showtime has renewed its comedy series SMILF for a second season, said network officials.



The series, created by and starring Frankie Shaw, will go into a production for a return next year, according to network officials. The series, which also stars Rosie O’Donnell, revolves around the exploits of a 20-something single mom.



The series, which is currently averaging 4.4 million weekly viewers across platforms, will end its freshman run on De. 31.



“From its first episode, the refreshingly honest point of view of SMILF broke through with audiences, the press and on social media,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime Networks Inc. in a statement.



“Frankie Shaw is a creative force to be reckoned with and we love having her on Showtime. Her show is funny and forthright, pointed and poignant, irreverent and relevant, all at once. We can’t wait to see where Frankie takes SMILF next season."



SMILF is executive produced by Shaw, Michael London, Lee Eisenberg and Scott King.



