SMI: TV Ad Spending Up 9% In January

The television business started the year with a 9% increase in ad revenues during January.

According to research company Standard Media Index, the big broadcast networks were up 15%, with gains of more than 20% at both CBS and NBC, which got a boost from the financial services and auto categories.

Cable TV posted a 9% increase in ad revenue. Cable showed big increases in the alcoholic beverages, restaurants, and toys and video games categories, while spending on broadcast in those categories declined.

The cable networks racking up the largest gains included Discovery Channel, HGTV, A&E and USA.

SMI said that in several categories, TV ad spending declined while digital spending in those categories showed big gains. Those categories included alcoholic beverages; beauty, grooming and personal care; non-alcoholic beverages and restaurants.

Overall spending on digital was up 15% in the month, driving an 8% increase in total ad spending in SMI’s universe.

SMI’s data comes from spending data from media agencies representing about 60% of all spending, including Vivaki, IPG Mediabrands, Aegis Media and Havas Media.