SMI Corrects Ad Spending Data For Second Quarter

With its ad spending data now coming directly from five of the six global media agency holding companies, research company Standard Media Index has corrected its figures for June and the second-quarter of 2104.

Some of the data coming in from new agency partners was incorrectly coded, resulting in faulty figures reported Monday by Broadcasting & Cable. With all of the top media agencies other than GroupM now contributing data, SMI says its now captures 75% of U.S. ad spending, making its data more representative of the entire market.

The corrected figures from SMI show that television ad spending was flat in June, leaving the total up 4% year to date, according to the latest figures from research company Standard Media Index.

SMI says that broadcast TV was down 5.7% for June, but is up 5.6% for the year, while cable was up 3.6% for the month and up 6% for 2014. The World Cup boosted Univision in broadcast and ESPN on cable.

Cable was up 3.6% in the second quarter, with 11 of the top 20 cable networks showing gains, led by BET and Nickelodeon. Broadcast was down 7%, in the second quarter, a decline that followed big gains from the Olympics in the first quarter. Total television was down 1.4% in the quarter..

Syndication was up 3.9% for the quarter, but down 0.5% year to date.

Spot TV dropped 4.6% in the quarter and is up 8% for 2014, while local, including both broadcast and cable, was down 1.8% in June and up 4.7% for the year.

While TV was flat, digital continued to grow at a double-digit pace, up 10% in the second quarter and jumping 15% for the year. Big new media gainers with the big agencies included Twitter and YouTube.

Digital has accounted for a 24.1% share of media spending so far this year. That compares to 25.2% for cable TV and 22.5% for broadcast TV.

Overall ad spending was flat for June, with out of home and magazines showing large declines. Spending is up 4% so far for 2014, according to SMI.