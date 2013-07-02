SMG Multicultural Makes Upfront Buy on NuvoTV

Jennifer Lopez's NuvoTV has done a charter upfront

advertising deal with the multicultural arm of Starcom MediaVest Group.

The media buy covers many SMG clients and includes both

traditional commercial buys as well as customized marketing packages.

Lopezsigned on as chief creative officer for the channel, which focuses on

English-language programming for Latino audiences. NuvoTV launched a new on-air

look this week. On July 18, it will premiere new original programming including

Jennifer Lopez: Her Life. Her Journey.

"As we embark on our brand refresh with Jennifer Lopez as

chief creative officer, SMG Multicultural has taken a leadership position with

a strategic commitment across our network. This investment reflects SMG

Multicultural's leadership in the Hispanic marketplace, and validates the value

of Modern Latino consumers and NuvoTV's unique ability to deliver this audience

with high quality original entertainment programming," Craig Geller, senior VP

of ad sales at NuvoTV, said in a

statement.

"SMG's

Latino Identity study demonstrated how culturally dexterous this community

is. We believe NuvoTV is an example of

this dexterity and we look forward to working together with them," said Lia

Silkworth, executive VP and managing director, Tapestry, part of SMG

Multicultural.