SMG Multicultural Makes Upfront Buy on NuvoTV
Jennifer Lopez's NuvoTV has done a charter upfront
advertising deal with the multicultural arm of Starcom MediaVest Group.
The media buy covers many SMG clients and includes both
traditional commercial buys as well as customized marketing packages.
Lopezsigned on as chief creative officer for the channel, which focuses on
English-language programming for Latino audiences. NuvoTV launched a new on-air
look this week. On July 18, it will premiere new original programming including
Jennifer Lopez: Her Life. Her Journey.
"As we embark on our brand refresh with Jennifer Lopez as
chief creative officer, SMG Multicultural has taken a leadership position with
a strategic commitment across our network. This investment reflects SMG
Multicultural's leadership in the Hispanic marketplace, and validates the value
of Modern Latino consumers and NuvoTV's unique ability to deliver this audience
with high quality original entertainment programming," Craig Geller, senior VP
of ad sales at NuvoTV, said in a
statement.
"SMG's
Latino Identity study demonstrated how culturally dexterous this community
is. We believe NuvoTV is an example of
this dexterity and we look forward to working together with them," said Lia
Silkworth, executive VP and managing director, Tapestry, part of SMG
Multicultural.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.