Smerconish Joins CNN

Michael Smerconish is joining CNN to host his own Saturday morning program from New York.

Smerconish has been a contributor to MSNBC and guest host for Hardball. He also hosts a SiriusXM Radio show, The Michael Smerconish Program, writes a column for the Philadelphia Inquirer—both of which will continue—and is working on his sixth book.

The new show will be live and will be a talk and news interview show, according to CNN.

Smerconish said in a statement that he thought the content of his show would be "perfectly suited for CNN’s non-ideological brand.