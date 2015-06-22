‘Smash’ Musical ‘Bombshell’ to Be Developed for Stage

"Bombshell," the musical that was part of the storyline for NBC’s Smash, is headed to the stage.

Universal Stage Productions is developing the musical.

“There is a still a lot of love for Smash and a rabid fan base out there, and we’re thrilled to be able to keep the dream alive as we work towards bringing ‘Bombshell’ to theatre audiences,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Enterainment in a statement.

The announcement came on the heels of an acclaimed performance of music from "Bombshell" during an Actors Fund benefit concert.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will produce Bombshell with Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman on board as co-lyricists and Shaiman serving as composer. Zadan, Meron, Shaiman and Wittman all served as executive producers on Smash.

“Whether watching the ‘Smash’ cast at the benefit at the Minskoff Theatre or hearing teenagers across the world on YouTube, it’s been thrilling for us to hear our songs so embraced and performed so phenomenally,” said Shaiman and Wittman in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Other Smash alum on board for the musical are choreographer Joshua Bergasse and producers Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.