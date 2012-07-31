'Smash' EPs Zadan, Meron Sign Development Deal With NBCU, Universal TV

NBCUniversal and Universal Television have agreed to a development deal with Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, executive producers of NBC's Smash.

The deal with give the studio first look at series and specials for domestic and international television markets created by the duo. Zadan and Meron are also behind Lifetime's Drop Dead Diva and Steel Magnolias TV movie.

"Universal Television is thrilled to be continuing and expanding our partnership with Craig and Neil," said Bela Bajaria, executive VP, Universal Television. "The incredible creativity, vision and intelligence that they bring to all their projects - on television, in film and on Broadway -- is exactly what the future of Universal Television is all about. ‘Smash' is only the beginning; we look forward to collaborating with them on many exciting projects going forward."

Edelstein added: "Craig and Neil are two of the best producers in the business, and we are excited to have them developing at NBCU for both the US and International markets. We look forward to bringing their extraordinary ideas to the global television marketplace."