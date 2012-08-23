'Smash' EPs Craig Zadan, Neil Meron toProduce Oscars
Producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have
been tapped to helm the 85th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion
Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
It will be the duo's first time producing the
Oscars telecast. Zadan and Meron currently serve as executive producers of NBC's
drama Smash and their film credits
include Chicago, Footloose, Hairspray and The Bucket List as well as the recent
Broadway revival of How to Succeed in
Business Without Really Trying.
"Craig and Neil are forward thinkers who
bring a unique perspective to the Oscar show," said Academy president Hawk
Koch. "Their enormous collective talent, coupled with their love of film,
serves our show perfectly."
The Oscars air live on Feb, 24, 2013, on ABC.
A host is yet to be announced.
