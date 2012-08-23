'Smash' EPs Craig Zadan, Neil Meron toProduce Oscars

Producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have

been tapped to helm the 85th Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion

Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.

It will be the duo's first time producing the

Oscars telecast. Zadan and Meron currently serve as executive producers of NBC's

drama Smash and their film credits

include Chicago, Footloose, Hairspray and The Bucket List as well as the recent

Broadway revival of How to Succeed in

Business Without Really Trying.

"Craig and Neil are forward thinkers who

bring a unique perspective to the Oscar show," said Academy president Hawk

Koch. "Their enormous collective talent, coupled with their love of film,

serves our show perfectly."

The Oscars air live on Feb, 24, 2013, on ABC.

A host is yet to be announced.