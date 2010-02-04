SlingPlayer Mobile App Approved For AT&T's 3G network

AT&T has approved Sling Media's SlingPlayer Mobile

application for use on its 3G network. The decision means that iPhone owners

that have downloaded the application and use the service can watch their

television shows on the go, without the need for a WiFi signal. Apple just

needs to approve the upgraded version of the app, which has been in the works

since December.

The decision is great for Sling Media, which will have one

of the killer applications on the iPhone when it gets approved, and not so

great for Apple, which will have a serious competitor to its iTunes store,

which is built into the iPhone.

There have been other applications, such as MLB.com's At

Bat, which also allowed streaming over 3G. Sling's app lets users watch TV from

the iPhone, or view programs recorded on their DVR at home.

"The key for us is Sling Media was willing to work with us

to revise the app to make it more bandwidth sensitive," said Ralph de la Vega,

president and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets. "They made

important changes to more efficiently use 3G network bandwidth and conserve

wireless spectrum so that we were able to support the app on our 3G mobile

broadband network."