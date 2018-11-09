Sling TV Growth Grinds to Halt in Q3

After plying a $5-a-month price increase to its best-selling “Orange” tier over the summer, Sling TV had its slowest growth quarter in its nearly four-year history in Q3, adding just 26,000 users.

The metric compares most unfavorably to the 240,000 users the virtual MVPD added in the third quarter of 2017. Sling TV added just 41,000 users in the second quarter.

Related: Dish 3rd Quarter Profits Rise Despite Drop in Revenue

The platform’s growth deceleration comes at an inopportune time for parent company Dish Network, which saw attrition to its core satellite TV platform reach a record high 367,000 in Q3.

“I think one of the phenomenons you're seeing is I don't think that OTT business is slowing down,” said Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen during Dish’s third-quarter earnings call.