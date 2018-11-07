Dish 3rd Quarter Profits Rise Despite Drop in Revenue

Dish Network reported highest in the third quarter despite losing subscribers and revenue.

Net income rose to $432 million, or 82 cents a share, from $297 million, or 57 cents a share. The company said the results were helped by a change in accounting standards.

Revenue fell 5% to $3.4 billion from $3.58 billion a year ago. Subscriber-related revenue dropped to $3.35 billion from $3.55 billion.

Dish said it lost 341,000 subscribers in the quarter, which was bigger than the 16,000 subscribers it last a year ago. It had 10.286 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.370 million Sling TV subscribers. Its total 12.656 million pay-TV subscribers is down 4% from 13.203 million a year ago.

Dish is in carriage disputes with HBO and Univision.