Sling TV Adds TCM to Hollywood Extra Tier

Turner Classic Movies has been added to the Hollywood Extra tier on Dish Network’s Sling TV streaming video service

TCM joins Epix and SundanceTV on the tier, which costs $5 above the base subscription price. Turner networks TBS, TNT and CNN are part of the basic Sling TV package.

“Fans of the classics will love 24/7 access to the greatest movies of all time, including favorites like The Birds, Casablanca and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, as well as the best silent and foreign films, contemporary classics and film-related documentaries,” Glenn Eisen, chief marketing officer of Sling TV, said in a blog post.

Sling TV subscribers will have access to some TCM programming on demand in the future, Eisen said.