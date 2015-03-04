Sling TV Adds AMC & IFC, Launches ‘Hollywood’ Pack

Sling TV, Dish Network's new OTT pay-TV service, has added AMC and IFC to its core $20 per month subscription package. The service has also launched a new “Hollywood Extra” package that features content from EPIX and Sundance TV and sells for $5 per month.

Sling TV, which announced a distribution agreement with AMC Networks in tandem with its national launch on February 9, noted that it will also offer VOD content from AMC and IFC “soon.” In addition to AMC and IFC, Sling TV’s core package also offers ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, ABC Family, Disney Channel, CNN, El Rey and Galavision. Customers on that core package also get access to WatchESPN and content from Maker Studios.

The new Hollywood Extra package, arriving about two weeks after Sling TV and EPIX announced their distribution deal, offers live feeds of EPIX, EPIX2, EPIX3, EPIX Drive-In, and Sundance TV, with VOD to be added later. The new Hollywood add-on also includes a replay feature that lets subs watch content that has aired up to seven days prior, without a DVR.

