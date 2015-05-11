Sling TV: 20 Channels May Be Enough

Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch said the core programming package for the over-the-top service is basically set at around 20 channels and that the focus now is on beefing up offerings within its genre tiers.

Sling TV launched in February with about a dozen channels in its core $20 monthly service and has since expanded to about 22 channels at the same price point. On a conference call with analysts to discuss first quarter results, Lynch said that there isn’t a huge cry from customers to increase that core channel offering.

“I feel quite good about where we are with that content” Lynch said. “There’s not really another content provider that I feel we have to put in to be successful. I think we have the basic content we need to be successful today. [It] doesn’t mean we won’t add more, but I think we’re going to be pretty focused on the price point.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.