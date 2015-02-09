Sling TV Starts Taking Orders, Signs AMC Networks

Sling TV, the OTT pay-TV service from Dish Network targeted to cord-cutters, said it has ended its initial invitation-only phase, allowing anyone to sign up for an offering that starts at $20 per month, and on Monday also announced another key programming partner – AMC Networks.

Sling TV is opening the order floodgates just more than a month after Dish introduced the service at the International CES confab in Las Vegas, and then proceeded to introduce a beta version that was offered to a batch of consumers on an invitation-only basis.

In concert with the national service launch, which will provide all-comers with a free seven-day trial, Sling TV also announced it has struck a distribution deal with AMC Networks.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.