Sling to Donate Movie Profits to COVID-19 Aid Efforts

Sling TV said it will donate the profits from movie rentals to a group that is helping people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through April 5.

The move, pegged to the “Stay in & Sling” initiative covers all titles, including theatrical releases such as The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma and I Still Believe.

Funds go to Good360, which provides personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals and basic household products to quarantined individuals and families.

"With Sling TV's help, we are further able to support communities with limited access to critical supplies, quarantined individuals and families, as well as those impacted by job loss, to help our nation in this great time of crisis," said Matt Connelly, CEO, Good360. "During these unprecedented times, Good360 is leveraging decades of learned best practices, our network of corporate donors and our vast nonprofit partner base to get needed goods into the hands of those who need them most."

Movies can be rented via sling.com on web browsers and through the Sling TV app on supported devices and users of the Sling TV free experience.

"The best way to protect our communities is to stay home," said Warren Schlichting, group president, Sling TV. "The second best thing we all can do is support our caregivers and those who are battling this virus and don't get to stay home. Our hope is that our partnership with Good360 will give Americans another reason to stay safe while supporting those in need. Every action helps."