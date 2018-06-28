Sling Offering Channels on an A La Carte Basis

Dish’s streaming service Sling TV said it is launching a new version of its service that will provide some free on-demand programming, certain channels a la carte and access to pay-per-view events and movies with or without paying for a base subscription.

The move comes a Sling increases the base price of its Orange subscription by $5 to $25 a month.

"When we first launched Sling in 2015, we set out to create an entertainment experience that put our customers first, offering unprecedented flexibility and control – no annual contracts, no hidden fees and the ability to customize programming," said Warren Schlichting, president of Sling TV. "The new Sling evolves the experience even further by providing access to great content without anchoring customers to a base subscription."

The 100 hours of free on-demand content includes programs from TBS, HGTV, History and other networks. Shows include Wrecked, The Detour, Good Behavior and Flip or Flop.

Consumers will be able to buy certain channels on an a la carte basis. Those channels include Showtime for $10 a month; CuriousityStream, $6; Stingray Karaoke, $7; Dove Channel, Outside TV Features and UP Faith & Family, $5; Pantaya, $6 and NBA League Pass, $28.99.

Dove Channel, Outside TV Features and Stingray Karaoke are new to Sling.

Consumers already subscribing to Sling can purchase the a la carte channel in addition to their base service.

In addressing the price increase, Schlichting said that 'when we launched Sling Orange, we had less than 15 channels. Today, we offer more than 30 channels including popular channels like AMC, Comedy Central, and the History Channel, in addition to our original lineup, which includes ESPN, CNN and HGTV."